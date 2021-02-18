OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 39/2021 issued on 18 February 2021

Summary

The SMM recorded 13 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded 40 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 29 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote, as well as people inside the latter two areas.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line.

The SMM observed for the first time ten probable anti-tank mines near non-government controlled Dokuchaievsk, Donetsk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.