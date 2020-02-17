17 Feb 2020

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 39/2020 issued on 17 February 2020

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 17 Feb 2020
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 16 February 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 14-15 February the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • Between the evenings of 15-16 February, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured by gunfire in the Trudivski area of non-government-controlled Donetsk city and a woman injured by the explosion of a grenade in non-government-controlled Perevalsk.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Obozne in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations in Verkhnoshyrokivske, Sosnivske, Prymorske, Tavrycheske and Samiilove, all in southern Donetsk region, and at a border crossing point in non-government-controlled Dovzhanske in Luhansk region.

