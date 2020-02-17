OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 39/2020 issued on 17 February 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 16 February 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 14-15 February the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 15-16 February, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man injured by gunfire in the Trudivski area of non-government-controlled Donetsk city and a woman injured by the explosion of a grenade in non-government-controlled Perevalsk.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle near non-government-controlled Obozne in Luhansk region.

The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line in Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.