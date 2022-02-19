Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 38/2022 issued on 18 February 2022
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 17 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 222 ceasefire violations, including 135 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 189 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 648 ceasefire violations, including 519 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 402 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM followed up on reports of damage to a kindergarten in government-controlled Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded 212 ceasefire violations (including 177 explosions) close to the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and 32 explosions close to the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The SMM monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued to follow up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM monitored the security situation in south Kherson region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two checkpoints of armed formations in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region. *