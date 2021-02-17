Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 38/2021 issued on 17 February 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 February 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.
- The Mission recorded 29 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous repoting period, it recorded 26 ceasefire violations in the region.
- An explosion occurred close to an SMM patrol near the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote, as well as people inside the latter two areas.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS). It recorded six ceasefire violations close to the station, near the times when a bus with DFS workers was driving towards the station or Yasynuvata.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at four checkpoints of the armed formations in non-government-controlled areas in southern Donetsk region.