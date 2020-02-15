OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 38/2020 issued on 15 February 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 14 February 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM continued to observe hardships faced by civilians at checkpoints along the contact line related to inclement weather and long waiting times.

In Donetsk region, the SMM facilitated the repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure on both sides of the contact line, including to the phenol sludge reservoir near Zalizne and to power lines near Yasynuvata.