Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 37/2022 issued on 17 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 16 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 189 ceasefire violations, including 128 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 24 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 402 ceasefire violations, including 188 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 129 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • A member of the armed formations threatened an SMM patrol at a training area near non-government-controlled Shymshynivka, Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations inside the areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote.

  • The Mission monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued to follow up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited a border crossing point in Kharkiv region, where it saw no change in the security situation.

  • The SMM observed gatherings in Kyiv and Dnipro.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a heavy weapons holding area in a government-controlled area of Luhansk region, at a permanent storage site and a heavy weapons holding area in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk region, and at a training area in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicles again encountered instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming.*

