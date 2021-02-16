Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 37/2021 issued on 16 February 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 February 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 12 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded 26 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 13 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.
- The Mission observed four tanks in violation of withdrawal lines in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable maintenance and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.