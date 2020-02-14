OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 37/2020 issued on 14 February 2020
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 13 February 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a government-controlled area of Donetsk region.
- Aerial imagery available to the SMM revealed armoured combat vehicles in the area of the border crossing point near non-government-controlled Novoazovsk.
- The SMM continued to observe hardships faced by civilians at checkpoints along the contact line related to inclement weather and long waiting times.
- Members of the armed formations restricted the SMM’s freedom of movement again at a checkpoint near non-government-controlled Verkhnoshyrokivske in southern Donetsk region and at a border crossing point in a non-government-controlled area of Luhansk region.