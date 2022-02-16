OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 36/2022 issued on 16 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 15 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 24 ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 17 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 129 ceasefire violations, including 71 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 157 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission monitored the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued to follow up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission monitored a border crossing point in Luhansk region. It also visited two border crossing points outside government control and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Donetsk region.

The SMM visited areas near the border with Belarus in Chernihiv region. It also monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.