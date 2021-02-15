Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 36/2021 issued on 15 February 2021
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 14 February 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Between the evenings of 12 and 14 February, the SMM recorded 17 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 20 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Between the evenings of 12 and 14 February, the Mission recorded 13 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded four ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Starolaspa, Shevchenko and Lukove, southern Donetsk region.