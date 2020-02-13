OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 36/2020 issued on 13 February 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission saw weapons in violations of withdrawal lines on both sides of the contact line, including near a residential area.

The Mission saw traffic delays and people crossing on foot an icy road between a checkpoint of the armed formations near Kreminets and an entry-exit checkpoint of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Marinka, in Donetsk region.