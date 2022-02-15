OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 35/2022 issued on 15 February 2022

Summary

KYIV 15 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 14 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 17 ceasefire violations, including one explosion. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 157 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 157 ceasefire violations, including 40 explosions. 80 of the ceasefire violations were assessed as a live-fire exercise outside the security zone. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 80 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM observed an anti-personnel mine, assessed as recently laid, on the edge of road H-20 near non-government-controlled Olenivka, Donetsk region.

The Mission monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued to follow up on the situation for civilians, including at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.