OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 35/2021 issued on 13 February 2021

Summary

• The SMM recorded 20 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 894 ceasefire violations in the region, most of which were assessed as live-fire exercises in non-government-controlled areas.

• The Mission recorded four ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

• The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.

• The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

• The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*