OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 35/2020 issued on 12 February 2020
Summary
Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
It followed up on reports of a man injured by shelling in non-government-controlled Berezivske.
The Mission continued monitoring the security situation in the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote, and Petrivske.
The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints in non-government-controlled Zaichenko, Sosnivske, and Prymorske, all in southern Donetsk region.*