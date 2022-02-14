OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 34/2022 issued on 14 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 13 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 11 and 13 February, the Mission recorded 261 ceasefire violations, including 50 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 114 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 11 and 13 February, the SMM recorded 114 ceasefire violations, including 24 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 258 ceasefire violations in the region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in non-government-controlled Kalmiuske, Donetsk region.*

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.