OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 34/2021 issued on 12 February 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 February 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 894 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region, 848 of which were assessed as live-fire exercises in non-government-controlled areas near the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) and Sofiivka (formerly Karlo-Marksove). In the previous reporting period, it recorded 53 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded two ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable repairs and operation of critical civilian infrastructure. It heard 50 ceasefire violations close to the DFS, during and near the times when a bus with DFS workers was driving towards Yasynuvata.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.