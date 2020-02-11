OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 34/2020 issued on 11 February 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 10 February 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed that snow had been cleared from positions inside the disengagement area near Petrivske. It also recorded ceasefire violations close to the same disengagement area.

The SMM observed a calm situation near the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote.