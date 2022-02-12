Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 33/2022 issued on 12 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 114 ceasefire violations, including 68 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 738 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 258 ceasefire violations, including 30 explosions. Of these, it assessed 232 as a live-fire exercise inside the security zone and ten as a live-fire exercise outside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 11 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission visited a border crossing point and a railway station outside government control in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM visited areas near the border with Belarus in Chernihiv region.

  • The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point and a railway station outside government control in Luhansk region. Its UAVs again encountered instances of GPS signal interference, assessed as caused by probable jamming.*

