OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 33/2022 issued on 12 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 11 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the Mission recorded 114 ceasefire violations, including 68 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 738 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the SMM recorded 258 ceasefire violations, including 30 explosions. Of these, it assessed 232 as a live-fire exercise inside the security zone and ten as a live-fire exercise outside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 11 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited a border crossing point and a railway station outside government control in Luhansk region.

The SMM visited areas near the border with Belarus in Chernihiv region.

The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.