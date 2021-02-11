OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 33/2021 issued on 11 February 2021

Summary

The SMM recorded 53 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 40 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entryexit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv in relation to recent closures of broadcasting networks.