Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 33/2021 issued on 11 February 2021

Summary

  • The SMM recorded 53 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded ten ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 40 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,
    Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entryexit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The SMM monitored a gathering in Kyiv in relation to recent closures of broadcasting networks.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

