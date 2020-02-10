OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 33/2020 issued on 10 February 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 7-8 February, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 8-9 February, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM saw a woman with injuries to her face, reportedly due to shelling in nongovernment-controlled Donetskyi.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations near the disengagement area near Zolote.