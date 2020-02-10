OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 33/2020 issued on 10 February 2020
Summary
Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 7-8 February, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.
Between the evenings of 8-9 February, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.
The SMM saw a woman with injuries to her face, reportedly due to shelling in nongovernment-controlled Donetskyi.
The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations near the disengagement area near Zolote.
The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including on three occasions at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske in southern Donetsk region.*