10 Feb 2020

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 33/2020 issued on 10 February 2020

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 10 Feb 2020
Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 7-8 February, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

  • Between the evenings of 8-9 February, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.

  • The SMM saw a woman with injuries to her face, reportedly due to shelling in nongovernment-controlled Donetskyi.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It recorded ceasefire violations near the disengagement area near Zolote.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including on three occasions at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske in southern Donetsk region.*

