OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 32/2022 issued on 11 February 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 10 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 738 ceasefire violations, including 156 explosions, 277 of which were assessed as live-fire exercises outside the security zone. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 27 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 11 ceasefire violations, all explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 224 ceasefire violations in the region.

Explosions occurred near SMM patrol near non-government-controlled Manuilivka, Donetsk region.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region and an SMM mini-UAV was lost due to signal interference near non-government-controlled Lozove, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The SMM monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM monitored two border crossing points in Luhansk region.

The Mission visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.