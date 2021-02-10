Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 32/2021 issued on 10 February 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 February 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 42 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded 40 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded five ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure and a transfer of funds.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at five entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Bezimenne and on a road near non-government-controlled Korsun, Donetsk region.*