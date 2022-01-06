OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 3/2022 issued on 6 January 2022

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 85 ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 54 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 58 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded three ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.