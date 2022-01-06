Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 3/2022 issued on 6 January 2022

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 January 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 85 ceasefire violations, including five explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 54 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 58 ceasefire violations, including four explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded three ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near non-government-controlled Staromykhailivka, Donetsk region. Its unmanned aerial vehicle encountered an instance of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*

Related Content