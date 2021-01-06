Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 3/2021 issued on 6 January 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded seven ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded 208 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region, the majority of them assessed as a live-fire exercise outside the security zone in a government-controlled area. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable construction and operation of critical civilian infrastructure and demining activities.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission observed a calm situation in southern Kherson region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

