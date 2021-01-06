OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 3/2021 issued on 6 January 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 5 January 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded seven ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded 208 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region, the majority of them assessed as a live-fire exercise outside the security zone in a government-controlled area. In the previous reporting period, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable construction and operation of critical civilian infrastructure and demining activities.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission observed a calm situation in southern Kherson region.