OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 3/2020 issued on 6 January 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 3 and 4 January, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region. Between the evenings of 4 and 5 January, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle flying over areas near non-government-controlled Obozne, in Luhansk region.*

Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM observed demining activities near the railway track and former positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

The SMM saw for the first time anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Nova Marivka, in Donetsk region.