06 Jan 2020

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 3/2020 issued on 6 January 2020

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 06 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (958.44 KB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 3 and 4 January, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region. Between the evenings of 4 and 5 January, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

  • Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle flying over areas near non-government-controlled Obozne, in Luhansk region.*

  • Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM observed demining activities near the railway track and former positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

  • It saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.

  • The SMM saw for the first time anti-tank mines near non-government-controlled Nova Marivka, in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Zaichenko, in southern Donetsk region.*

