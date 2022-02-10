Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 31/2022 issued on 10 February 2022
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 9 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 27 ceasefire violations, including 11 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 11 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 224 ceasefire violations, including 23 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 169 ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) near non-government-controlled Luhansk city.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It heard ceasefire violations inside the disengagement area near Zolote.
- The SMM monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM saw a convoy of an international organization crossing to non-government-controlled areas near Shchastia.
- The Mission monitored three crossing points on the border with Slovakia, Hungary and the Russian Federation.
- The SMM's freedom of movement continued to be restricted. Its UAVs again encountered instances of GPS signal interference assessed as caused by probable jamming.*