Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 31/2021 issued on 9 February 2021
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 February 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 42 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 106 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded five ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 15 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM saw fresh damage to a functioning school in Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote.
- The SMM spotted for the first time anti-tank mines near Zaitseve, Donetsk region.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure and demining activities.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point near and a railway station in Voznesenivka (formerly Chervonopartyzansk), Luhansk region.*