OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 31/2020 issued on 7 February 2020
Summary
Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.
It followed up on reports of an injury to a man in non-government-controlled Holubivske due to shelling.
An SMM patrol heard small-arms fire assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle and explosions close to its position in government-controlled Zolote4/Rodina.
The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote. It again saw mines near the disengagement area near Petrivske.
The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk city’s Petrovskyi district.*