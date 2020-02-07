OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 31/2020 issued on 7 February 2020

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded a similar number of ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and more in Luhansk region.

It followed up on reports of an injury to a man in non-government-controlled Holubivske due to shelling.

An SMM patrol heard small-arms fire assessed as aimed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle and explosions close to its position in government-controlled Zolote4/Rodina.

The Mission continued monitoring the security situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Zolote. It again saw mines near the disengagement area near Petrivske.