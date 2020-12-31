Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 310/2020 issued on 31 December 2020

Format
Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Summary

  • The SMM recorded 20 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 58 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded 26 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 37 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,
    Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the area near Zolote, near its northern edge, an SMM longrange unmanned aerial vehicle spotted a 130m-long trench, assessed as belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

  • The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable construction of critical civilian infrastructure and demining activities.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region and at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission visited a border crossing point and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation outside government control, all in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.

Related Content