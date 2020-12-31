OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 310/2020 issued on 31 December 2020

Summary

The SMM recorded 20 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 58 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded 26 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 37 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the area near Zolote, near its northern edge, an SMM longrange unmanned aerial vehicle spotted a 130m-long trench, assessed as belonging to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable construction of critical civilian infrastructure and demining activities.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region and at entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission visited a border crossing point and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation outside government control, all in Donetsk region.