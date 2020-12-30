OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 309/2020 issued on 30 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 58 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 299 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded 37 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

A man was injured by an explosion while on a tractor near Kamianka, Donetsk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the area near Zolote, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people during daytime hours.

The SMM observed weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in a residential area in a non-government-controlled area of Donetsk region and on both sides of the contact line in Luhansk region.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable construction and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure. The SMM heard 15 undetermined explosions near the Donetsk Filtration Station during and near the time when a convoy of workers was driving from the station to Yasynuvata.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at an entry-exit checkpoint and a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region and at three entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The SMM observed a calm situation in east and south-east Kherson region.