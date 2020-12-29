Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 308/2020 issued on 29 December 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 299 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 50 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded two ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, an SMM long-range unmanned aerial vehicle spotted people during daytime hours.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable construction and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at one entry-exit checkpoint and two checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region and at three entry-exit checkpoints and the corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a border crossing point outside government control near Dovzhanske, Luhansk region.*