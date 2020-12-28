OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 307/2020 issued on 28 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Between the evenings of 23 and 27 December, the SMM recorded 130 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 41 ceasefire violations in the region.

Between the evenings of 23 and 27 December, the SMM recorded 37 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded seven ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. Inside the latter two areas, SMM long-range and mini-unmanned aerial vehicles spotted people during daytime hours.

The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable construction and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at two entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk region and at three entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

The Mission visited two border crossing points in Donetsk region and one in Luhansk region, and monitored areas close to the border with the Russian Federation outside government control in Donetsk region.

The SMM observed a calm situation in southern Kherson region.