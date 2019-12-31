OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 307/2019 issued on 31 December 2019

Summary

• Compared with the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

• The SMM saw for the first time a camera and an antenna inside the disengagement area near Zolote.

• It continued monitoring the situation at the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska and Petrivske.

• It monitored and facilitated adherence to a localized ceasefire to facilitate repairs to water wells near Slovianoserbsk and continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

• The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske and Prymorske, and at a compound near Mykhailivka.