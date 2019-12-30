30 Dec 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 307/2019 issued on 30 December 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 30 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (969.98 KB)

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 29 December 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 27 and 28 December, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • Between the evenings of 28 and 29 December, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer ceasefire violations in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.
  • The Mission monitored and facilitated on the ground an exchange of detainees between Ukraine and certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
  • The SMM saw that the bypass bridge inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area had been dismantled.
  • The Mission continued monitoring the situation at the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote.
  • It monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the drilling of water wells near Pankivka as well as repairs to a water intake pipe near Slovianoserbsk, and continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.
  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Zaichenko.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.