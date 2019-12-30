OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 307/2019 issued on 30 December 2019
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
30 Dec 2019
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 29 December 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 27 and 28 December, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Between the evenings of 28 and 29 December, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer ceasefire violations in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.
- The Mission monitored and facilitated on the ground an exchange of detainees between Ukraine and certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM saw that the bypass bridge inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area had been dismantled.
- The Mission continued monitoring the situation at the disengagement areas near Petrivske and Zolote.
- It monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the drilling of water wells near Pankivka as well as repairs to a water intake pipe near Slovianoserbsk, and continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Zaichenko.