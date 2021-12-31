OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 306/2021 issued on 31 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 30 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded ten ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 11 ceasefire violations in the region. In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded four ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region. The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The Mission facilitated the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure. The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and one corresponding checkpoint of the armed formations. The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv. The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at two checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.*