Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 306/2020 issued on 24 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded 41 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 46 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded seven ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 116 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and observed people inside the two latter areas.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

