OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 306/2020 issued on 24 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 41 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 46 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded seven ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 116 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, and observed people inside the two latter areas.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.