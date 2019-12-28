OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 306/2019 issued on 28 December 2019

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 27 December 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The SMM saw a tailfin from a mortar in the Zolote disengagement area and remnants of a rocket-propelled grenade in the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area.

It saw a self-propelled howitzer in violation of withdrawal lines near government-controlled Novobakhmutivka.

The Mission saw long queues of civilians at checkpoints along the contact line.

It monitored and facilitated adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate the drilling of water wells near Pankivka, repairs to a water intake near Krasnyi Lyman and to a water pipeline near Zaitseve, and continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.