Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 305/2021 issued on 30 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 29 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded eleven ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded seven ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 84 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The Mission facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations.

  • The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Luhansk region.*

