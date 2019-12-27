OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 305/2019 issued on 27 December 2019
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 27 Dec 2019
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30, 26 December 2019. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 23 and 24 December, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Between the evenings of 24 and 25 December, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.
- Between the evenings of 25 and 26 December, the Mission recorded fewer ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions, compared with the previous 24 hours.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at two SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicles near non-government-controlled Dachne and government-controlled Novoselivka.
- The Mission saw personnel of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine enter the disengagement area near Zolote and de-miners from non-government-controlled areas clearing vegetation inside the area.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the SMM saw workers from government-controlled areas dismantling the bypass bridge.
- The Mission continued to monitor the situation at the disengagement area near Petrivske.
- The SMM saw weapons in violation of withdrawal lines in government-controlled areas of Donetsk region and non-government-controlled areas of Luhansk region.
- The Mission facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate the operation of and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure, including to water pipelines near Krasnyi Lyman and in Zaitseve.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations in southern Donetsk region and at border crossing points in areas not under government control.*