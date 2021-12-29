OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 304/2021 issued on 29 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded seven ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 525 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 84 ceasefire violations, including 45 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 22 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations.

The Mission visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.

The SMM monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.