Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 304/2021 issued on 29 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 28 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded seven ceasefire violations. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 525 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 84 ceasefire violations, including 45 explosions. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded 22 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It spotted people inside the areas near Zolote and Petrivske.

  • The Mission facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

  • The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations.

  • The Mission visited a border crossing point outside government control in Donetsk region.

  • The SMM monitored the security situation in east and south-east Kherson region.

  • The Mission observed a gathering in Kyiv.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region.*

