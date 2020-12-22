Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 304/2020 issued on 22 December 2020
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 21 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- The SMM recorded 97 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded at least 91 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The Mission recorded no ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous 24 hours, it recorded one ceasefire violation in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near non-government-controlled Bezimenne, Donetsk region.*