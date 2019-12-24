OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 304/2019 issued on 24 December 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number of ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

The SMM continued monitoring the situation at the three disengagement areas near Petrivske, Zolote and Stanytsia Luhanska.

The Mission saw weapons in violation of and beyond withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled and government-controlled areas of Luhansk region, respectively.

It monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate repairs to water pipelines near Krasnyi Lyman and continued to monitor the security situation around the pumping station near Vasylivka and to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.