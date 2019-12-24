24 Dec 2019

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 304/2019 issued on 24 December 2019

Report
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Published on 24 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (920.23 KB)

Summary

  • Compared with the previous 24 hours, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and a similar number of ceasefire violations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM continued monitoring the situation at the three disengagement areas near Petrivske, Zolote and Stanytsia Luhanska.

  • The Mission saw weapons in violation of and beyond withdrawal lines in non-government-controlled and government-controlled areas of Luhansk region, respectively.

  • It monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate repairs to water pipelines near Krasnyi Lyman and continued to monitor the security situation around the pumping station near Vasylivka and to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Rozdolne, Petrivske, Prymorske, Bezimenne, Novoazovsk, and Zaichenko in southern Donetsk region.*

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.