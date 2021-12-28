OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 303/2021 issued on 28 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 27 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

Between the evenings of 23 and 27 December, the SMM recorded 689 ceasefire violations, including 110 explosions, in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 173 ceasefire violations in the region.

Between the evenings of 23 and 27 December, the Mission recorded 108 ceasefire violations, including 30 explosions, in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 84 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of damage to a civilian property Zolote-5/Mykhailivka, Luhansk region.

Members of the armed formations denied and delayed the Mission’s passage near Zolote, Molodizhne and Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region and near Horlivka, Donetsk region.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. It observed people inside the area near Zolote.

The Mission facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited three border crossing points and a railway station outside government control in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, and monitored areas near the border outside government control in Luhansk region.

The SMM followed up on reports of an attack on the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Lviv.