OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 303/2020 issued on 21 December 2020

Summary

Between the evenings of 18 and 20 December, the SMM recorded at least 98 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 232 ceasefire violations in the region.

Between the evenings of 18 and 20 December, the SMM recorded one ceasefire violation in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska,

Zolote and Petrivske, and observed people inside the Petrivske disengagement area during the day on 20 December.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable construction and repairs to critical civilian infrastructure.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations in Donetsk region and at three entry-exit checkpoints and corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.