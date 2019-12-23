OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 303/2019 issued on 23 December 2019

Summary

Compared with the previous reporting period, between the evenings of 20 and 21 December, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region.

Between the evenings of 21 and 22 December, the Mission recorded more ceasefire violations in Donetsk region and fewer in Luhansk region, compared with the previous 24 hours.

The SMM continued monitoring the situation at the three disengagement areas near Petrivske, Zolote and Stanytsia Luhanska.

The Mission saw long queues of civilians at checkpoints along the contact line.

It monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate the drilling of water wells near Pankivka and continued to monitor the security situation around the pumping station near Vasylivka and facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.