OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 302/2021 issued on 24 December 2021

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 23 December 2021. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 173 ceasefire violations, including 156 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 50 ceasefire violations in the region.

In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 84 ceasefire violations, including 45 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded no ceasefire violations in the region.

Members of the armed formations denied and delayed the SMM passage’s near Zolote, Molodizhne and Stanytsia Luhanska, Luhansk region.*

The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.

The Mission facilitated the operation of critical civilian infrastructure.

The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and five corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The Mission visited two border crossing points outside government control in Luhansk region.

The SMM observed convoys of trucks with Russian Federation licence plates in non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.