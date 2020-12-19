Ukraine

OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 302/2020 issued on 19 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 18 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

  • The SMM recorded 232 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 63 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The Mission recorded two ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 21 ceasefire violations in the region.

  • The SMM followed up on reports of a man killed by the detonation of an explosive object near Trokhizbenka, Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation inside all three.

  • The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure and a transfer of funds in Luhansk region.

  • The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at one entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) and the corresponding armed formations’ checkpoint in Donetsk region, and at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.

  • The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted.*

