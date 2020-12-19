OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 302/2020 issued on 19 December 2020

Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 18 December 2020. All times are in Eastern European Time.

Summary

The SMM recorded 232 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 63 ceasefire violations in the region.

The Mission recorded two ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 21 ceasefire violations in the region.

The SMM followed up on reports of a man killed by the detonation of an explosive object near Trokhizbenka, Luhansk region.

The Mission continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske and observed a calm situation inside all three.

The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localised ceasefires to enable repairs to critical civilian infrastructure and a transfer of funds in Luhansk region.

The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at one entry-exit checkpoint (EECP) and the corresponding armed formations’ checkpoint in Donetsk region, and at three entry-exit checkpoints and two corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Luhansk region.