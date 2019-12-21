OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 302/2019 issued on 21 December 2019
from Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Report
Published on 21 Dec 2019 — View Original
Summary
- Compared with the previous reporting period, the SMM recorded more ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- Inside the Zolote disengagement area, the SMM saw workers and deminers from non-government-controlled areas clearing vegetation.
- Inside the Stanytsia Luhanska disengagement area, the Mission saw two ambulances from government- and non-government-controlled areas testing driving across the bridge.
- The Mission monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to facilitate damage assessment to water pipelines in non-government-controlled Olenivka. It continued to facilitate the operation of the Donetsk Filtration Station.
- The SMM’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Verkhnoshyrokivske, Donetsk region and at a railway station in Voznesenivka, Luhansk region.