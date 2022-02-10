Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 30/2022 issued on 9 February 2022
Attachments
Based on information from the Monitoring Teams as of 19:30 8 February 2022. All times are in Eastern European Time.
Summary
- In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded 11 ceasefire violations, including seven explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 76 ceasefire violations in the region.
- In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded 169 ceasefire violations, including 29 explosions. In the previous reporting period, it recorded 25 ceasefire violations in the region.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske.
- The Mission monitored the operation and repair of critical civilian infrastructure.
- The SMM continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at three entry-exit checkpoints and three corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The Mission monitored a border crossing point in Luhansk region.
- The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government control in Donetsk region.
- The Mission monitored the security situation in south-east Kherson region.
- The SMM observed a gathering in Kyiv.
- The Mission's freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including twice at a checkpoint of the armed formations near Zaichenko in southern Donetsk region.*