Ukraine
OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) Daily Report 30/2021 issued on 8 February 2021
Attachments
Summary
- Between the evenings of 5 and 7 February, the Mission recorded 349 ceasefire violations in Donetsk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded eight ceasefire violations in the region.
- Between the evenings of 5 and 7 February, the SMM recorded 25 ceasefire violations in Luhansk region. In the previous reporting period, it recorded two ceasefire violations in the region.
- Small-arms fire was assessed as directed at an SMM mini-unmanned aerial vehicle close to the railway station in Donetsk city.
- The SMM continued monitoring the disengagement areas near Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske. The Mission again saw containers inside and near the southern edge of the area near Zolote and recorded three shots of small-arms fire inside the area near Petrivske.
- The SMM facilitated and monitored adherence to localized ceasefires to enable operation and maintenance of critical civilian infrastructure and demining activities. It recorded ceasefire violations near the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS), near the time when a bus with DFS workers was driving to the station.
- The Mission continued following up on the situation of civilians, including at four entry-exit checkpoints and four corresponding checkpoints of the armed formations in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
- The SMM visited two border crossing points outside government-control and monitored border areas in Donetsk region.
- The Mission’s freedom of movement continued to be restricted, including at checkpoints of the armed formations near Vasylivka, Nova Marivka, Shevchenko, Prymorske, Khreshchatytske (formerly Krasnoarmiiske) and Zaichenko, all in southern Donetsk region.*